TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,272 shares of company stock worth $1,056,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

