22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 158,900 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XXII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $581.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

