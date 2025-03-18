Video Game Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in the creation, development, or distribution of video games and related technologies. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth of the gaming industry, which can be influenced by factors such as technological advancements, consumer preferences, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,967,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,532,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,228. Target has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,666. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.08.

