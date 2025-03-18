Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,512,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 10.84% of Mattel worth $647,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,354,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 84.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after buying an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

