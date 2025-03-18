Passaic Partners LLC Has $143.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Passaic Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 20.9% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Passaic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $143,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

