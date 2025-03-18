Haven Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 914,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after buying an additional 236,374 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

