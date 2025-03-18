BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

CGGO stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.