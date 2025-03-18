Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,635 shares of company stock valued at $367,140. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

