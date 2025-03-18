BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,301 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,606,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,943,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

