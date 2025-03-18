Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $529,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 443,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $30,290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

