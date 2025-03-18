BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,104,000 after acquiring an additional 193,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.8 %

LNC opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

