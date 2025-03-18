2,500 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.