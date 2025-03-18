Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $581,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 143,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

