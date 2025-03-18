Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 16.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On
E.On Price Performance
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.