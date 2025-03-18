Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 16.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

E.On Price Performance

E.On Company Profile

EONGY stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

