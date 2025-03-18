Leelyn Smith LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.