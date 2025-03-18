ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 963.4 days.
ENAV Price Performance
Shares of EENNF stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.
About ENAV
