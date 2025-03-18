ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 963.4 days.

Shares of EENNF stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

