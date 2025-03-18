Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

