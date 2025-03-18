Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 52-week low of C$75.25 and a 52-week high of C$75.25.
About Galenica
