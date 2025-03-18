Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

