Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Charlotte’s Web
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.