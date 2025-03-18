DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DTS Price Performance

DTSOF stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. DTS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

