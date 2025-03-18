Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. US Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.47% of US Foods worth $860,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USFD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Report on US Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.