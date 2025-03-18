StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $779.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $48.45.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
