Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Up 0.8 %
Top Ships stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.
Top Ships Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.