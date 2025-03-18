Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.02. 149,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 182,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.24.

