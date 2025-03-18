General Mills (GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.380-4.480 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

