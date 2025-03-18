ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.