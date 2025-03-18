Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,372,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Stock Down 18.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$417.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

