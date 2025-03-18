BT Group (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.15 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161.77 ($2.10), with a volume of 130032711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.70 ($2.06).

BT Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,792.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Chisholm purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($54,942.20). Company insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

