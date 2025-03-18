Top Healthcare Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Alphabet, Baidu, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare industry, including firms that provide medical services, manufacture pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and related products. They are often considered a defensive investment due to the consistent demand for health services and innovation driven by demographic trends and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.81. 23,276,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,909,345. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $146.08 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 8,674,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.24. 1,642,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,216. The firm has a market cap of $266.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.53.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $988.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

