Best Music Stocks To Watch Today – March 18th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, live event production, and music publishing. These stocks provide investors exposure to the financial performance of companies benefiting from music production, distribution, concerts, and related technological innovations, and are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, licensing deals, and the broader entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.76. 23,315,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,904,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.07. 24,529,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,188,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,914,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888,609. The company has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.75.

