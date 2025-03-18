San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 16.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,459,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 521,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
