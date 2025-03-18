Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
PSCU stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $67.23.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
