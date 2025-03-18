Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.36 and last traded at $260.93, with a volume of 579259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Cencora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

