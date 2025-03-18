National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$134.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.

Shares of TVK traded up C$10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,423. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$55.73 and a 52-week high of C$144.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.17.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

