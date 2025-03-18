WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 926,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INDH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $45.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

About WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.