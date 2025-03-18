Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.71 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) received a C$0.71 price target from Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 149.12% from the stock’s current price.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of SSV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.29. 231,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. Southern Silver Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
