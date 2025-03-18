Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 18th

Alibaba Group, Baidu, SEA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that produce or distribute various forms of entertainment, including films, music, video games, television productions, and live events. These companies often rely on consumer discretionary spending and trends in technology and media consumption, making their stock performance closely tied to audience demand and cultural shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.83. 14,912,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884,644. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 8,674,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,256. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. 4,263,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,116. SEA has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 23,999,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,913. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,230. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

