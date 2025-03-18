Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
QQQM stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $195.48. 1,481,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,387. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.