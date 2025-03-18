Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $195.48. 1,481,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,387. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

