Donald T. Robinson Acquires 1,450 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Robinson purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,320.34. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,024. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MVB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

