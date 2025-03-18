Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.10%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
