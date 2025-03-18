Diageo plc (LON:DGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.75

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 3,194.7% increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

DGE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,078.50 ($27.02). 2,147,000,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,667,500. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050 ($26.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,955.50 ($38.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,273.98. The company has a market capitalization of £46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Diageo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Diageo news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($28.15), for a total transaction of £1,421,885.40 ($1,848,524.96). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19 shares of company stock worth $43,455. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.40) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.50) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.90) to GBX 2,920 ($37.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.40).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.