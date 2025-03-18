Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 55,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $14.84.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
