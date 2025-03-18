Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 55,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $14.84.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

