First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

FNY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 16,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $88.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $14,166,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,558,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

