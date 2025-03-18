Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Decreases By 19.0%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 132,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ASR stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.00. 70,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,415. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,274,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

