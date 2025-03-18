ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 688,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PRZO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. ParaZero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

