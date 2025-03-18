Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GVH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 5,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Globavend has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

