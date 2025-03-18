NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

