Argent Advisors Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Argent Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

MSTY stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.