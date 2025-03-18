iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

