South Street Advisors LLC Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. TPG comprises 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of TPG worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 597,972 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $31,420,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

